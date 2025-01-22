Accelerating Mycoplasma Testing for Targeted Therapy Development

Mycoplasma testing is critical for shepherding advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), such as autologous cell-derived regenerative medicines, from the laboratory bench to the clinic. Although nucleic acid amplification technologies such as PCR have become the gold standard for rapid, sensitive, and specific Mycoplasma detection, high cell density in ATMPs can interfere with Mycoplasma contamination measurements. Pairing PCR with column-based extraction methods helps scientists bypass barriers to Mycoplasma screening during drug development and validation.

