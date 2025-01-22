the-scientist Logo
Scientist holding a blood sample tube labeled Mycoplasma test in front of many other tubes containing patient samples
Accelerating Mycoplasma Testing for Targeted Therapy Development

Tailored nucleic acid extraction and amplification methods help scientists overcome the challenges of detecting Mycoplasma contamination in advanced therapy medicinal products.

Mycoplasma testing is critical for shepherding advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), such as autologous cell-derived regenerative medicines, from the laboratory bench to the clinic. Although nucleic acid amplification technologies such as PCR have become the gold standard for rapid, sensitive, and specific Mycoplasma detection, high cell density in ATMPs can interfere with Mycoplasma contamination measurements. Pairing PCR with column-based extraction methods helps scientists bypass barriers to Mycoplasma screening during drug development and validation.

Download this webinar to learn about

  • Efficient nucleic acid extraction for PCR-based Mycoplasma detection
  • In-house Mycoplasma screening during drug development, from preclinical stages to clinical trials
  • Validating autologous bone marrow-derived therapies with the Microsart® AMP Extraction and Microsart® ATMP Mycoplasma kits

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, SyhinStas

Sponsored by

