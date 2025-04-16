the-scientist Logo
Conceptual image of biochemical laboratory sample preparation showing glassware and chemical formulas in the foreground and a scientist holding a pipette in the background.
Infographic

Taking the Guesswork Out of Quality Control Standards

Learn how improving sampling, standardization, and calibration streamlines quality control processes.

Analytical excellence and quality control are essential best practices for a wide range of research applications. To achieve a high level of analytical accuracy and reliability, researchers must approach samples, standards, and calibration curves with care. To do so, key laboratory tools and practices must be optimized for precision and the minimization of impurities.

Download this infographic to explore the critical considerations for limiting analytical interferences and meeting quality control standards.

Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

Concept illustration of acoustic waves and ripples.

Comparing Analytical Solutions for High-Throughput Drug Discovery

Product News

Green Cooling

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

Singleron Avatar

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Magid Haddouchi, PhD, CCO

Cytosurge Appoints Magid Haddouchi as Chief Commercial Officer

