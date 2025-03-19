Minimizing to Maximize Measurement Accuracy

Weighing milligram-level sample and reagent quantities requires both high sensitivity instruments and skilled personnel, but even the most careful scientists experience small spill overs that can lead to measurement inaccuracies. Residues that land on the weighing pan instead of the weighing boat or crucible will skew measurements because although the total amount of sample is not in the receptacle, the total weight is correctly displayed by the balance. Weighing pans with a minimized surface help prevent sample spill over errors, increasing measurement accuracy and improving repeatability.

Download this application note to learn about an anti-spill weighing pan that minimizes sample waste while weighing with analytical precision.

