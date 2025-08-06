3D liquid droplets representing spheroids
eBook

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

Live-cell analysis and stem cell isolation techniques help researchers fully leverage 3D spheroid models, bridging the gap between in vitro findings and in vivo outcomes.

When derived from isolated stem cells, 3D spheroids form more physiologically relevant tissues, offering unprecedented opportunities for studying developmental biology, disease progression, and therapeutic interventions in real-time model systems. Whether a scientist seeks to optimize drug screening assays, model disease, or develop personalized therapies, technologies that pair live-cell monitoring and stem cell isolation elevate cell culture research and enable more predictive, ethical, and effective research models such as 3D spheroids.

Download this ebook to learn about

  • The benefits of using 3D spheroid models for drug screening and disease modeling
  • How live-cell analysis enhances real-time assessment of viability and morphology
  • Integrating stem cell isolation to build physiologically relevant systems
  • Improving data reproducibility and assay sensitivity with dynamic 3D cultures

