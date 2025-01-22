the-scientist Logo
The Transformative Role of Cytometry in Therapeutic Research

High-throughput screening by cytometry helps scientists overcome common pain points in cell-based drug discovery and development.

Scientists developing next-generation therapeutics face the immense pressure of high content screening, often with complex cell models, such as stem cells, cell therapies, and patient-specific material. Common pain points in this context include high reagent and sample costs, lengthy time to results, complex data analysis, and the need for comprehensive user training. Solutions that address these challenges, such as new generation cytometry for high-throughput screening (HTS), help scientists swiftly meet the growing demands of precision medicine and biotechnology discoveries.

Download this handbook to learn about

  • HTS by cytometry and cell analysis workflows that improve speed, throughput, and ease of use 
  • Multiplexing of cells and beads in 96- or 384-well configurations for cytometry
  • The iQue® HTS Cytometry Platform, designed for fast decision-making in HTS applications and faster processing than traditional cytometry instruments

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

