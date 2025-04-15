the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.
Infographic

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

Learn how to accurately test environmental samples for PFAS substances.

Share

Known for their resistance to heat, oil, water, and chemicals, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of over 4,700 chemical compounds that manufacturers use in products including firefighting foam, paints, cookware, and food packaging. These forever chemicals accumulate in the environment and the body, resulting in substantial damage. Because of their widespread contamination, global regulations and research currently focus on monitoring and limiting PFAS exposure.

Download this infographic to learn about 

  • The chemical properties of PFAS substances
  • The effects of exposure on the body and environment
  • Global regulations about these chemical compounds
  • Preventing PFAS cross-contamination during environmental testing

Sponsored by

  • sartorius logo

Top Image Credit:

©Adobe Stock, Francesco Scatena

Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Conceptual image of biochemical laboratory sample preparation showing glassware and chemical formulas in the foreground and a scientist holding a pipette in the background.

Taking the Guesswork Out of Quality Control Standards

sartorius logo
An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

sartorius logo
Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

dna-script-primarylogo-digital
Concept illustration of acoustic waves and ripples.

Comparing Analytical Solutions for High-Throughput Drug Discovery

sciex

Products

Product News

Green Cooling

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

Thermo Fisher Logo
Singleron Avatar

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Zymo Research Logo

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Magid Haddouchi, PhD, CCO

Cytosurge Appoints Magid Haddouchi as Chief Commercial Officer

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.