PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

Known for their resistance to heat, oil, water, and chemicals, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of over 4,700 chemical compounds that manufacturers use in products including firefighting foam, paints, cookware, and food packaging. These forever chemicals accumulate in the environment and the body, resulting in substantial damage. Because of their widespread contamination, global regulations and research currently focus on monitoring and limiting PFAS exposure.

