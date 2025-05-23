An illustration of glowing circular-shaped bacteria.
Advancing Quality Control Testing for Cell Therapies

Discover how a PCR-based workflow accelerates Mycoplasma testing.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products are revolutionizing treatment for severe diseases, but ensuring their safety before administration remains complex. Traditional Mycoplasma testing methods can delay timelines by weeks. Additionally, high cell density and nucleic acid loads further complicate reliable detection in quality control (QC) workflows. There is a pressing need for faster, validated methods that meet regulatory demands without compromising accuracy.

Download this article to learn how one cell therapy manufacturer optimized PCR-based Mycoplasma testing for in-house use, thereby reducing their turnaround times while maintaining stringent QC standards.

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

