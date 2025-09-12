Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

In this webinar, Lucas Foerster and Joni Ake will share actionable insights to streamline pipette calibration and optimize laboratory efficiency.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, October 21st, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Proper pipette calibration and compliance with ISO 8655 international pipetting standards is critical for ensuring accurate measurements, reliable workflows, and precise data. In this webinar brought to you by Satorius Lab Instruments, Lucas Foerster and Joni Ake will provide a comprehensive overview of ISO 8655 standards for pipette calibration and introduce how Sartorius balances, pipettes, and tips seamlessly support laboratory compliance needs.

Topics to be covered:

  • How to set up an efficient pipette calibration routine aligned with ISO 8655
  • How the capabilities of Sartorius’ new pipette calibration balance enable flexible mobile calibrations
  • How upgrading to a dedicated pipette calibration balance enhances performance
Lucas Foerster, MS

Lucas Foerster, MS
Product Manager, Lab Weighing
Sartorius Lab Instruments GmbH 

Joni Ake, BASc

Joni Ake, BASc
Product Manager, Liquid Handling
Sartorius Lab Instruments GmbH

Top Image Credit:

Sartorius

