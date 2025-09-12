Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, October 21st, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Proper pipette calibration and compliance with ISO 8655 international pipetting standards is critical for ensuring accurate measurements, reliable workflows, and precise data. In this webinar brought to you by Satorius Lab Instruments, Lucas Foerster and Joni Ake will provide a comprehensive overview of ISO 8655 standards for pipette calibration and introduce how Sartorius balances, pipettes, and tips seamlessly support laboratory compliance needs.

Topics to be covered:

How to set up an efficient pipette calibration routine aligned with ISO 8655

How the capabilities of Sartorius’ new pipette calibration balance enable flexible mobile calibrations

How upgrading to a dedicated pipette calibration balance enhances performance

Lucas Foerster, MS

Product Manager, Lab Weighing

Sartorius Lab Instruments GmbH