Abstract illustration of a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) interacting with a cancer cell
eBook

Optimizing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Manufacturing

Expert researchers outline scalable approaches to improve cellular therapy production through standardized and automated workflows.

Share

The promise of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) therapy is expanding beyond melanoma to a wide range of solid tumors, but the path to clinical success remains complex. Variability in tumor tissue processing, limited lymphocyte yields, and high production costs continue to slow translation. Most manufacturing workflows still rely on multiple open and manual steps, contributing to variability, contamination risks, and elevated cost. Standardized and automated workflows offer a path to overcome these challenges and accelerate clinical progress.

Download this ebook to gain valuable tips, insights, and recommendations from TIL manufacturing experts and learn about:

  • Challenges in tumor tissue disaggregation and lymphocyte recovery
  • Strategies to preserve TIL viability and achieve robust expansion
  • Automation technologies for consistent, GMP-compliant workflows
  • Lessons from real-world implementations across clinical settings

Sponsored by

  • cytiva logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, artacet

July Digest 2025
July 2025, Issue 1

What Causes an Earworm?

Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Abstract illustration of a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) interacting with a cancer cell

Optimizing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Manufacturing

cytiva logo
A colorful dot pattern symbolizing single-cell data in a stylized, abstract format.

Building a Virtual Cell Atlas to Accelerate Drug Discovery

parse-biosciences-logo
Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

Lonza
Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

Products

Product News

Leica Biosystems Logo
DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases New CellDrop FLxi Applications

waters-logo

Waters and BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions Business to Combine, Creating a Life Science and Diagnostics Leader Focused on Regulated, High-Volume Testing

zymo-research-logo

Zymo Research Partners with Harvard University to Bring the BioFestival to Cambridge, Empowering World-class Research