Bruker Cellular Analysis At Bruker Cellular Analysis, our mission is to transform live single-cell biology research through cutting-edge, science-driven technologies that enable researchers to study cellular function and molecular mechanisms with unmatched precision and insight. By integrating advanced optofluidics, live single-cell imaging, functional cell biology, and multiomic data, we unravel complex biology to accelerate critical scientific discoveries and therapeutic innovations. We are committed to partnering with leading visionary scientists in academia, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations, providing them with high-throughput, reliable tools to drive impactful translational research that leads to improved patient outcomes. At the core of our philosophy is a customer-centric approach, delivering customized solutions and dependable support that enhance research efficiency and success. Our technologies empower breakthroughs in cell therapy, therapeutic antibody discovery, vaccine development, cell line development, and beyond.