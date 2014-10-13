Subscribe
Caught on Camera
See some of the coolest images recently featured by
The Scientist
.
Caught on Camera
beta cells
Pancreatic Cell Cilia Wiggle to Control Insulin Release
Shafaq Zia
| Oct 6, 2022
| 3 min read
Tiny hairlike structures on pancreatic cells have long been considered static sensors. Now, researchers say they move and help regulate insulin secretion.
Diabetes Linked to Malnutrition Is Metabolically Unique: Study
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Jun 16, 2022
| 5 min read
Results from a small sample of Indian males suggest that lean individuals with a history of malnutrition suffer from a distinct type of diabetes characterized by a defect in insulin secretion.
Cell Culture Advances Fuel Disease Research
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
New twists to an old technique reveal a better understanding of disease pathology and new therapeutic avenues.
Growing Evidence Ties COVID-19 to Diabetes Risk
Bianca Nogrady
| May 3, 2022
| 7 min read
Studies suggest SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger the development of diabetes in some people, even those with no other risk factors.
A Global Registry Aims to See if COVID-19 Causes Diabetes
Asher Jones
| Mar 19, 2021
| 2 min read
Researchers have collected hundreds of COVID-19–related diabetes case reports since August of last year, in hopes of teasing apart the complex links between the two diseases.
How Breastfeeding Protects Mothers
Rachael Moeller Gorman
| Jul 13, 2020
| 3 min read
Lactation boosts the quantity and quality of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, likely reducing a woman’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Infographic: How Breastfeeding Protects Mothers
Rachael Moeller Gorman
| Jul 13, 2020
| 1 min read
Breastfeeding reduces type 2 diabetes risk by boosting beta cells.
Biotechs Race to Develop Stem Cell Treatments for Diabetes
Eric Bender
| Jul 15, 2019
| 8 min read
Insulin-producing cells grown in the lab could offer a functional cure for the disease.
Studies Unable to Reproduce Results of Two Diabetes Papers
Anna Azvolinsky
| Aug 10, 2018
| 5 min read
The original work found that an anti-malaria drug or the neurotransmitter GABA could increase the number of insulin-producing pancreatic cells in mice.
Reprogrammed Cells Treat Diabetes in Mice
Abby Olena, PhD
| May 2, 2018
| 3 min read
Researchers used a trio of transcription factors to transform pancreatic duct cells in vivo into β-like cells that secrete insulin and improve diabetes symptoms.
Gene Therapy Temporarily Reverses Type 1 Diabetes in Mice
Shawna Williams
| Jan 4, 2018
| 2 min read
Pancreatic cells engineered to produce insulin did not immediately provoke an immune response.
Immunotherapy Promising for Diabetes: Study
Aggie Mika
| Aug 9, 2017
| 2 min read
A small clinical trial demonstrates that peptide immunotherapy can halt the progression of early-stage type 1 diabetes.
Image of the Day: Over the Islet Rainbow
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 13, 2017
| 1 min read
Scientists have constructed three-dimensional maps depicting the size and location of insulin-producing islet cells in the mouse pancreas.
Bioengineered ‘Pancreas’ Effective in First Patient
Aggie Mika
| May 11, 2017
| 2 min read
The diabetic volunteer continued to produce insulin one year after she received a transplant of abdominal islet cells.
High-Profile Diabetes Study Retracted
Joshua A. Krisch
| Dec 28, 2016
| 1 min read
The results, which could not be replicated, suggested that a hormone increased pancreatic β cell proliferation, supplanting insulin as a front-line diabetes treatment in mice.
How High Fat and Insulin Levels May Lead to Diabetes
Barbara E. Corkey
| Jun 30, 2016
| 1 min read
Lipids and insulin play important roles in blood sugar regulation, and altered levels of either could kick start metabolic dysfunction.
Insulin-Producing Mini Stomachs
Catherine Offord
| Feb 21, 2016
| 2 min read
Scientists grow gastric organs in vitro that can restore insulin production when transplanted into mice.
Diabetes “Breakthrough” Breaks Up
Kerry Grens
| Oct 27, 2014
| 2 min read
A hormone thought to make murine insulin-secreting cells proliferate in mice did not perform in replication studies.
Lab-Made Insulin-Secreting Cells
Bob Grant
| Oct 13, 2014
| 1 min read
Researchers craft hormone-producing pancreas cells from human embryonic stem cells, paving the way for a cell therapy to treat diabetes.
