the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Meet the Team: Hannah Thomasy

With a deep love for writing and a growing fascination for science, Hannah Thomasy found her calling at the intersection of both passions.

Laura Tran, PhD
Laura Tran, PhD
| 3 min read
Image of Hannah Thomasy sitting with her white dog in her lap.

Hannah with her beloved five-year-old Spitz mix, Caesar.

Hannah Thomasy

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

In her youth, Hannah Thomasy dreamt of penning novels. As she grew up, her curiosity took a plot twist, drawing her into the captivating world of neuroscience, where she explored sleep and the brain. Now, as an assistant editor at The Scientist, she coalesced her passion for learning about the strange and quirky wonders of science and her love of writing. Her work spans a broad range of topics from bats’ immune systems to shrews that shrink their brains, and how moldy fruit led to the discovery of penicillin.

I find it refreshing and inspiring to talk to people who live their dream and work on their passions every day, especially when it involves a strange or understudied topic.

—Hannah Thomasy, The Scientist

Q | What is your scientific background?

As an undergraduate at Colgate University, I studied neuroscience. Although research opportunities were limited, my interest in neuroscience grew from thinking, learning, and writing about it, which ultimately inspired me to pursue graduate school. I earned my PhD in neuroscience at the University of Washington, where I worked in Mark Opp’s lab to study the effects of traumatic brain injury on neuroinflammation and sleep-wake behavior.

Q | How did you transition into science writing?

During graduate school, I ran a science blog. However, it wasn’t until a few months after graduating that I figured out how to turn my passion for science writing into a career. I picked up The Science Writer’s Handbook, which was a great introduction to the field. With a clearer sense of direction, I began pitching stories and took my first steps into freelancing. Then, I became a Global Journalism Fellow at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto. It was an eye-opening experience, especially during the early days of the pandemic when science journalism was more essential than ever. After a few years, I joined Drug Discovery News and then transitioned to The Scientist.

Q | What is your favorite story that you’ve written for The Scientist?

One standout story covers fetal microchimerism, where during pregnancy, some fetal cells travel into the mother’s body and remain there for decades. It was unclear whether these cells played a significant role or not. What grabbed my attention was how, when researchers first discovered this, they noticed Y chromosomes in a diseased tissue in a woman’s body, which raised the question of where they came from. Because they found these Y chromosomes in the diseased tissue, they initially linked them to disease, though the connection wasn't fully understood. Now people are using newer tools to better understand whether they're causing disease, just present by chance, or maybe they're fighting this disease process. Women’s health is an interesting and often overlooked field, where there is still a lot to learn.

Image of Hannah Thomasy on a black sand beach in Iceland.

Hannah's wanderlust takes her across the globe. On a trip to Iceland, she soaked in the stunning sights of a black sand beach.

Hannah Thomasy

Q | How do you choose your story topics?

I'm fascinated by weird animals and unusual phenomena. These research areas can often face criticism or lack funding, which only makes them more intriguing. That's why I’m passionate about getting people excited about basic research.

For example, zombie ants, which gained a lot of media attention from The Last of Us video game and TV show, are a small part of a much broader phenomenon that I didn’t know about before working on the article. Learning about the insects and fungi involved—gross and weird as it may be—has been an eye-opening experience.

While not every discovery will have immediate practical use, much of what benefits us today stems from foundational science. We can’t always predict what will prove valuable, and that’s what makes this work so important.

Q | What is your favorite part of being a science writer?

I find it refreshing and inspiring to talk to people who live their dreams and work on their passions every day, especially when it involves a strange or understudied topic. I’d love to tag along with a researcher during their fieldwork—spending a week in the jungle, for instance—and then come back home to write all about the adventure.

Q | What do you like to do outside of work?

I love playing soccer and hiking, but my dream vacation involves renting a camper van and hitting the road. When I'm not exploring the outdoors, I'm busy baking and I hope to one day compete in The Great Canadian Baking Show. One of my signature treats is a pink frosted cookie inspired by the ones Nordstrom sold at the cafe, a nostalgic favorite from my childhood.

Connect with Hannah on Bluesky and LinkedIn.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura is an Assistant Editor for The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Her science communication work spans journalism and public engagement.
    View full profile

Published In

March cover for The Scientist
March 2025

Peto's Paradox: How Gigantic Species Evolved to Beat Cancer

Scientists dive into the genomes of whales, elephants, and other animal giants looking for new weapons in the fight against cancer.

View Issue
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Explore polypharmacology’s beneficial role in target-based drug discovery

Embracing Polypharmacology for Multipurpose Drug Targeting

Fortis Life Sciences
The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Discover how freezer and incubator design principles help scientists generate more consistent data for cell and gene therapy development.

Controlling Incubation and Storage Environments for Cell and Gene Therapy Development

PHCbi logo&nbsp;
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

bio-rad image

ChemiDoc Go Imaging System ​

Bio-Rad
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evotec Announces Key Progress in Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

Rarity Bioscience AB
LabVantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Unveils Version 8.9 of Its Industry-Leading LIMS Platform to Improve Lab Productivity and Efficiency

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.