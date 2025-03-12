Meet the Team: Hannah Thomasy

In her youth, Hannah Thomasy dreamt of penning novels. As she grew up, her curiosity took a plot twist, drawing her into the captivating world of neuroscience, where she explored sleep and the brain. Now, as an assistant editor at The Scientist, she coalesced her passion for learning about the strange and quirky wonders of science and her love of writing. Her work spans a broad range of topics from bats’ immune systems to shrews that shrink their brains, and how moldy fruit led to the discovery of penicillin.

Q | What is your scientific background?

As an undergraduate at Colgate University, I studied neuroscience. Although research opportunities were limited, my interest in neuroscience grew from thinking, learning, and writing about it, which ultimately inspired me to pursue graduate school. I earned my PhD in neuroscience at the University of Washington, where I worked in Mark Opp’s lab to study the effects of traumatic brain injury on neuroinflammation and sleep-wake behavior.

Q | How did you transition into science writing?

During graduate school, I ran a science blog. However, it wasn’t until a few months after graduating that I figured out how to turn my passion for science writing into a career. I picked up The Science Writer’s Handbook, which was a great introduction to the field. With a clearer sense of direction, I began pitching stories and took my first steps into freelancing. Then, I became a Global Journalism Fellow at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto. It was an eye-opening experience, especially during the early days of the pandemic when science journalism was more essential than ever. After a few years, I joined Drug Discovery News and then transitioned to The Scientist.

Q | What is your favorite story that you’ve written for The Scientist?

One standout story covers fetal microchimerism, where during pregnancy, some fetal cells travel into the mother’s body and remain there for decades. It was unclear whether these cells played a significant role or not. What grabbed my attention was how, when researchers first discovered this, they noticed Y chromosomes in a diseased tissue in a woman’s body, which raised the question of where they came from. Because they found these Y chromosomes in the diseased tissue, they initially linked them to disease, though the connection wasn't fully understood. Now people are using newer tools to better understand whether they're causing disease, just present by chance, or maybe they're fighting this disease process. Women’s health is an interesting and often overlooked field, where there is still a lot to learn.

Hannah's wanderlust takes her across the globe. On a trip to Iceland, she soaked in the stunning sights of a black sand beach. Hannah Thomasy

Q | How do you choose your story topics?

I'm fascinated by weird animals and unusual phenomena. These research areas can often face criticism or lack funding, which only makes them more intriguing. That's why I’m passionate about getting people excited about basic research.

For example, zombie ants, which gained a lot of media attention from The Last of Us video game and TV show, are a small part of a much broader phenomenon that I didn’t know about before working on the article. Learning about the insects and fungi involved—gross and weird as it may be—has been an eye-opening experience.

While not every discovery will have immediate practical use, much of what benefits us today stems from foundational science. We can’t always predict what will prove valuable, and that’s what makes this work so important.

Q | What is your favorite part of being a science writer?

I find it refreshing and inspiring to talk to people who live their dreams and work on their passions every day, especially when it involves a strange or understudied topic. I’d love to tag along with a researcher during their fieldwork—spending a week in the jungle, for instance—and then come back home to write all about the adventure.

Q | What do you like to do outside of work?

I love playing soccer and hiking, but my dream vacation involves renting a camper van and hitting the road. When I'm not exploring the outdoors, I'm busy baking and I hope to one day compete in The Great Canadian Baking Show. One of my signature treats is a pink frosted cookie inspired by the ones Nordstrom sold at the cafe, a nostalgic favorite from my childhood.

Connect with Hannah on Bluesky and LinkedIn.