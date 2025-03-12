the-scientist Logo
Cancer Culture

Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.

Stella Zawistowski
Stella Zawistowski
March 2025 Crossword

modified from © istock.com, johnnylemonseed, Zhenyakot, Bullet_Chained, blueringmedia, Anna Bliokh; designed by Janette lee-latour

March 2025 Spring issue crossword

Click the puzzle for a full-size, interactive version.

Stella Zawistowski

ACROSS

8. Enzyme that hydrolyzes a disaccharide sugar
9. Marked by wet weather
10. Slow and continuous, in physiology
11. Conducted in a test tube or culture dish: 2 words
12. Places to write down experimental observations
14. Droop
16. One-eighth of a byte
18. Period in a human pregnancy
21. Related to non-germ cells
22. Another name for the anticancer drug paclitaxel
23. Computer owners
24. Pigment responsible for skin tanning

DOWN

1. Anticancer drug that appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 2001
2. Mars or Venus
3. Mineral that’s a 1 on the Mohs scale
4. Home country of Luis Miramontes, a co-inventor of oral contraception
5. Fissure in a glacier
6. Gap in activity
7. Data entry error, for short
13. Software trial before wide release: 2 words
15. Like a mutation present in a cell from birth
17. Strengthen, as steel
19. Salary, for example
20. Poisonous substances
21. How acidic foods taste
22. Piece used in tessellation

Meet the Author

  • Stella Zawistowski

    Stella Zawistowski

    Stella Zawistowski is one of the fastest crossword solvers in America, with multiple top-ten finishes at the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament and a New York Times: Sunday personal record of 4 minutes, 33 seconds. She has constructed crosswords for The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, and many other publications.

Published In

March cover for The Scientist
March 2025

Peto's Paradox: How Gigantic Species Evolved to Beat Cancer

Scientists dive into the genomes of whales, elephants, and other animal giants looking for new weapons in the fight against cancer.

A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

