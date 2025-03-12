|ACROSS
8. Enzyme that hydrolyzes a disaccharide sugar
|DOWN
1. Anticancer drug that appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 2001
Cancer Culture
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
modified from © istock.com, johnnylemonseed, Zhenyakot, Bullet_Chained, blueringmedia, Anna Bliokh; designed by Janette lee-latour
Keywords
Meet the Author
Stella Zawistowski
Stella Zawistowski is one of the fastest crossword solvers in America, with multiple top-ten finishes at the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament and a New York Times: Sunday personal record of 4 minutes, 33 seconds. She has constructed crosswords for The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, and many other publications.View full profile
Published In
Peto's Paradox: How Gigantic Species Evolved to Beat Cancer
Scientists dive into the genomes of whales, elephants, and other animal giants looking for new weapons in the fight against cancer.