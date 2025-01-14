To overcome antibiotic resistance, researchers are exploring strategies to improve the function of existing drugs through targeted delivery. A team at the Sichuan Agricultural University leveraged the specificity of bacteriophages to guide antibiotics to specific bacteria.1 

     Tktk
modified from © istock.com, ttsz, Giuseppe Ramos, Bulgakova Kristina, Oxana Plotnikova, Fahmi Ramdani; designed by erin lemieux


  1. Zhao, X. Nat Commun. 2024;15(1):5287.