Infographic
Phage Proteins Help Improve Drug Delivery
Researchers used bacteriophages’ ability to target specific bacteria to develop nanoparticle vehicles for antibiotics.
To overcome antibiotic resistance, researchers are exploring strategies to improve the function of existing drugs through targeted delivery. A team at the Sichuan Agricultural University leveraged the specificity of bacteriophages to guide antibiotics to specific bacteria.1
