Beata Mierzwa, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, San Diego combines science and art through her brand, Beata Science Art. As an IF/THEN ambassador for the American Association for the Advancement of Science, she inspires girls and other underrepresented groups to explore careers in STEM. When the program announced an opportunity for STEM outreach projects, Mierzwa drew on her love of video games to create an interactive experience that showcases the incredible world of cells through art, called Microscopya.

Beata Mierzwa dressed up as her animated Microscopya character to feature the game at the 2022 San Diego Comic Convention. Matthew Cooney

How did you create Microscopya?

I wanted to bring what we see under the microscope to life in a more engaging way than what is represented in textbooks. To achieve that, I learned how to draw on a tablet and do animation. My partner helped me with the science communication and quality assurance aspects. I also worked with a developer for the coding, and we collaborated with artists from my favorite band for the soundtrack. We did several iterations of testing with different age groups to balance the learning and fun in the game. This was probably the hardest project I’ve ever worked on, but it’s also probably one of my favorites because it’s been so unique.

What happens in Microscopya?

Players go on a journey as a customizable character inside of a cell where they learn about cellular energy and transportation through puzzles and by collecting trophies that provide more information on the topics. Right now, there is just one chapter, but I’m currently working on creating a second that will be longer and cover more topics. I took the feedback that I got from educators to integrate more educational content throughout the game and make it easier to incorporate into lessons.

What has been the response to Microscopya?

My cocreators and I released the game two years ago and presented it at the San Diego Comic-Con, and the response was amazing. My target audience was middle school students, but I learned that adult learners also enjoyed the game and got interested in what happens in cells. Besides being educational, it’s also a great outreach tool to encourage STEM minorities to consider pursuing science.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.