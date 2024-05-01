Influenza viruses mutate regularly, forcing scientists to rapidly adapt when performing disease research or vaccine development. Sino Biological

Influenza represents a major health concern, with seasonal outbreaks causing an estimated 250,000-500,000 deaths worldwide every year. Furthermore, influenza has the capability to cause a pandemic, having already done so in 1918, 1957, 1968, and 2009. Vaccination represents the best method for limiting influenza mortality and morbidity.1,2

However, developing influenza vaccines is complex. Influenza viruses constantly mutate, resulting in a diverse and constantly changing array of strains. The World Health Organization (WHO) monitors influenza virus antigenic phenotypes throughout the year, an essential process for influenza-centric research efforts including the development of pan-influenza vaccines.2

The most prominent circulating strains differ between distinct geographical regions and vary from year to year. As a consequence, combatting seasonal influenza currently entails the annual development of new vaccines targeting what is predicted to be the most prominent strains for the upcoming season in a given region.2

To fight influenza, researchers need access to tools that let them comprehensively capture the depth and breadth of the virus’s diversity and gauge vaccine-induced antibody responses. Recombinant influenza antigens are particularly useful for simulating responses to viral infection, and companies like Sino Biological maintain sizable antigen libraries derived from prominent strains of recent years. Sino Biological, in particular, covers recombinant antigens for influenza strains spanning 2015 to 2025 and offers hemagglutinin (HA), HA trimer, neuraminidase (NA), and nucleoprotein (NP) proteins from all WHO-recommended vaccine strains in recent years. Tools such as these help scientists examine influenza pathogenesis, design new assays, and develop new vaccine candidates.

Learn more about the available tools for influenza research.

References