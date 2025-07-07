News

Why Can’t We Tickle Ourselves?

Tickling is a strange and intriguing sensation. It’s one that scientists are still working to fully explain.

Written byLaura Tran, PhD
| 2 min read
Split image of a man unsuccessfully trying to tickle himself with a feather (right) and a man laughing and being tickled by a woman with a feather (left).

Tickling has puzzled early philosophers and modern neuroscientists alike.

Image credit:AnnaMaria Vasco
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

A surprise tickle attack, especially in sensitive areas like the armpits, torso, or soles of the feet, can send most people into uncontrollable laughter as they squirm away, while others might stay completely unfazed. What exactly transforms a specific touch into a tickle?

Image of Konstantina Kilteni.

Konstantina Kilteni runs a somatosensation and gargalesis (touch and tickle) lab to understand how the human brain distinguishes between self-generated and externally-generated touch.

Johannes Frandsén

“[Tickling] is a sensation that almost everybody has experienced at least once in their life,” remarked Konstantina Kilteni, a neuroscientist at the Donders Institute and the Karolinska Institute. Kilteni and her colleagues developed an automated “tickle machine” to control and measure specific aspects of what makes a touch ticklish.1 Here, participants placed their feet through openings in a platform, where a mechanical stick tickled their soles. They monitored brain activity and the wide range of reactions: Some people laughed uncontrollably, others flinched and recoiled, and some remained entirely unaffected.

Although Aristotle believed that tickling is unique to humans, rats and great apes can also be tickled, suggesting an evolutionary basis for this sensation.2,3 Thus, scientists have proposed several theories about why tickling exists. “One [idea] is about serving a social function. It helps bonding between people because it makes people laugh,” said Kilteni. Another theory suggests that the tickle response is a protective reflex, helping the body react to unexpected sensations in vulnerable areas.

But why is tickling oneself an almost impossible task? According to Kilteni, the brain processes self-touch differently from touch by others. When a person moves their hand to touch their face, the brain’s somatosensory cortex registers the contact to a lesser degree than to that of a stranger’s touch. That’s because, even before touch occurs, the cerebellum, an area involved in predicting movement, anticipates the sensation and prevents the tickle reflex from kicking in.4

Kilteni also noted that individuals with schizophrenia show reduced neural activity in areas related to self-touch. This may make it easier for them to tickle themselves. Researchers postulate that this may be a disruption in the anticipatory mechanism and be related to the severity of their hallucinations, where individuals perceive self-touch as foreign.5

Different hypotheses exist but much remains unknown. Kilteni continues to explore the mystery behind this puzzling sensation, calling tickling “a big enigma for neuroscience.”

  1. Kilteni K. The extraordinary enigma of ordinary tickle behavior: Why gargalesis still puzzles neuroscience. Sci Adv. 2025;11(21):eadt0350.
  2. Panksepp J, Burgdorf J. 50-kHz chirping (laughter?) in response to conditioned and unconditioned tickle-induced reward in rats: effects of social housing and genetic variables. Behav Brain Res. 2000;115(1):25-38.
  3. Ross MD, et al. The evolution of laughter in great apes and humans. Commun Integr Biol. 2010;3(2):191-194.
  4. Kilteni K, Ehrsson HH. Functional connectivity between the cerebellum and somatosensory areas implements the attenuation of self-generated touch. J Neurosci. 2020;40(4):894-906.
  5. Lemaitre AL, et al. Individuals with pronounced schizotypal traits are particularly successful in tickling themselves. Conscious Cogn. 2016;41:64-71.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
July Digest 2025
July 2025, Issue 1

What Causes an Earworm?

Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Explore synthetic DNA’s many applications in cancer research

Weaving the Fabric of Cancer Research with Synthetic DNA

Twist Bio&nbsp;
Illustrated plasmids in bright fluorescent colors

Enhancing Elution of Plasmid DNA

cytiva logo
An illustration of green lentiviral particles.

Maximizing Lentivirus Recovery

cytiva logo
Explore new strategies for improving plasmid DNA manufacturing workflows.

Overcoming Obstacles in Plasmid DNA Manufacturing

cytiva logo

Products

Product News

shiftbioscience

Shift Bioscience proposes improved ranking system for virtual cell models to accelerate gene target discovery

brandtechscientific-logo

BRANDTECH Scientific Launches New Website for VACUU·LAN® Lab Vacuum Systems

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Waters Enhances Alliance iS HPLC System Software, Setting a New Standard for End-to-End Traceability and Data Integrity 

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Agilent Unveils the Next Generation in LC-Mass Detection: The InfinityLab Pro iQ Series