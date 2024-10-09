Scientists use environmental DNA (eDNA) to surveil animal biodiversity. Depending on the source—soil, water, permafrost—DNA shows different degradation rates and can provide a limited picture of the local biodiversity. In search of new and accessible eDNA sources, researchers from Curtin University tested spider webs as natural and easy-to-use biomonitoring tools.1  

          The infographic shows a new method where researchers used spider webs to monitor environmental eDNA of vertebrates. They demonstrated the effectiveness of their by analyzing samples from a zoo and a wildlife sanctuary.
Reference

  1. Newton JP, et al. iScience. 2024;27(2):108904.