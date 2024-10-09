Infographic
A Spider-Web Trap to Monitor Environmental DNA
Sticky spider-web traps are promising non-invasive and cheap tools for terrestrial vertebrate monitoring.
Scientists use environmental DNA (eDNA) to surveil animal biodiversity. Depending on the source—soil, water, permafrost—DNA shows different degradation rates and can provide a limited picture of the local biodiversity. In search of new and accessible eDNA sources, researchers from Curtin University tested spider webs as natural and easy-to-use biomonitoring tools.1
Modified from © istock.com, Logorilla, visualgo, dejanj01, Inna Miller, Rungnaree Jaitham; designed by erin lemieux
Reference
- Newton JP, et al. iScience. 2024;27(2):108904.