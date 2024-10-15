Mouadh Barbirou, MSc PhD, explores the transformative potential of CTC analysis in cancer research and translational applications. Mouadh Barbirou

Mouadh Barbirou, is a molecular biologist at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center of Thomas Jefferson University. As manager of the circulating tumor cell (CTC) core facility, Barbirou’s passion for biomedical science and commitment to bridging the gap between scientific discovery and clinical impact inspires their work investigating CTC-mediated cancer progression and treatment response.

Q: How do you capture CTCs?

We focus on processing liquid biopsy samples for CTC capture, enrichment, and downstream analysis, primarily focusing on breast cancer (BC), prostate cancer (PC), and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Tumor cell size and morphology, as well as relatively high circulating CTC concentrations in the bloodstream, contribute to the technical complexities of HNSCC CTC isolation and enrichment. Conversely, both BC and PC exhibit relatively favorable CTC capture and enrichment. Rather than applying distinct protocols for each cancer type, we prioritize consistency and homogeneity in our pipeline to ensure standardized and reproducible results. This allows us to establish a robust methodology that can be applied uniformly across diverse sample sets, facilitating accurate data comparisons and interpretation across different cancer types.

Q: Why is CTC detection important?

CTC abundance in the bloodstream often reflects the extent of tumor burden and metastatic spread in cancer patients. Generally, advanced cancer stages are associated with higher CTC numbers, whereas early-stage cancers may have fewer detectable CTC. Characterization holds immense promise for revolutionizing our understanding of cancer metastasis and its implications for diagnosis and treatment monitoring. Looking ahead, I envision CTC analysis making a profound impact across various domains of clinical oncology. One area of significant potential is the realm of liquid biopsy-based diagnostics. By harnessing the unique molecular signatures of CTC, we can develop non-invasive tests for early cancer detection, prognosis prediction, and treatment response monitoring.

