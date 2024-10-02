Sibyl Bucheli (front left) explores how insect and microbe communities change over time during the process of decomposition. Sibyl Bucheli

Not long after arriving at Sam Houston State University in 2007, entomologist and micromoth expert Sibyl Bucheli received a mysterious phone call that would change the course of her life.

“Are you going to the crime scene?” asked the voice on the other end of the line, without introduction or preamble. “No,” Bucheli replied, and hung up the phone.

Later, though, the woman on the phone, a researcher in the forensics department, brought part of the crime scene to Bucheli’s office. It was a human scalp. Intrigued, Bucheli examined it and identified several interesting moths, including the caterpillar stage of a case-making clothes moth. “In the wild, it eats dead and decomposing animals with fur,” said Bucheli. “And as the caterpillar gets larger, it increases the size of its silk shelter that it carries on its body.” In this instance, the caterpillar had enlarged its shelter using the deceased individual’s hair, from which the team successfully extracted mitochondrial DNA.1 In the future, this technique could aid in identification, if detectives could access the caterpillar shelters but not the cadaver itself.

In the following years, Bucheli has worked extensively with the Southeast Texas Applied Forensic Science Facility (STAFS), a research center that accepts human body donations for the purpose of advancing scientific understanding of the biology of death. Bucheli explores the temporal patterns of insects and microbes present during various stages of human decomposition—work that is admittedly macabre, but provides an essential comparator for criminal death investigations. “Crime scenes are what we call a snapshot in time…you don’t know what happened before recovery,” said Bucheli. “At the body farm, we get this gift of time, this [ability to perform a] longitudinal study, which is really important.”

To learn more about becoming an integral part of this scientific endeavor posthumously, check out the information about body donation to STAFS or similar facilities.





Want to submit your own citizen science project? Tell us about it.

Submit Project