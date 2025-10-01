Accelerate Bispecific Antibody Research with Scalable Support

Capable of engaging two epitopes or antigens simultaneously, bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) are synthetic proteins that scientists engineer by combining antigen-targeting domains of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).1 Their dual-binding properties make these molecules more precisely targeted than conventional mAbs, and thus better suited for therapeutic applications. As of July 2025, regulatory agencies globally have approved 20 bsAbs, including catumaxomab, blinatumomab, and zenocutuzumab, for the treatment of various cancers, inflammatory disorders, ocular diseases, and hematologic conditions.1

Although bsAb drugs are growing in popularity, scientists face several challenges when manufacturing these complex proteins. Co-expression of the selected heavy chains (HCs) and light chains (LCs) often results in mispaired molecules, including non-functional antibodies with properties similar to the intended bsAb.2 Researchers may also encounter unwanted byproducts such as antibody fragments and aggregates during production. Structurally complex antibodies are especially difficult to manufacture, and the wide range of available formats complicates candidate selection. Consequently, optimizing HC and LC expression, selecting suitable formats, and removing impurities are critical steps in bsAb manufacturing.

Researchers can address these challenges by leveraging advanced expertise in bsAb production. With specialized manufacturing capabilities, companies can generate custom bsAbs in more than 260 formats. Rigorous purification and quality control methods effectively detect and remove impurities, such as aggregates, mispaired species, and fragments. Short manufacturing timelines can deliver purified bsAbs within two to three weeks of receiving the mAb sequences. By streamlining bsAb production, specialized services help accelerate research and therapeutic development.

