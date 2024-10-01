Tip Box| Infographic
Best Pipetting Practices
Correct pipetting techniques allow scientists to instantly improve experimental accuracy.
|Temperature Equilibrium
If possible, ensure that the pipette, tips, and liquids are at room temperature. Pre-wet to equilibrate temperature differences and humidity inside the pipette and tip.
|Optimize Volume
Pipette within 35–100 percent of the nominal volume range for air displacement pipettes. When dispensing multiple aliquots, discard the first and last dispense of the series.
|Pre-Wet
After loading tips, aspirate and dispense the nominal volume 3 times to pre-wet. Without this step, the first few dispenses may deliver less volume.
|Tackling Tricky Liquids
Pipette viscous liquids slowly and volatile liquids quickly. Reverse pipette to avoid volume loss; aspirate the selected volume plus an extra discardable dispense.
|How to Pipette
Hold the pipette at a consistent angle ≤20 degrees. Immerse the pipette tip 2–3mm below the liquid’s surface and touch off after each dispense.
|Calibration
Calibrate pipettes based on liquid density. When working with nonaqueous liquids, recalibrate the pipette if the liquid has a considerably different density than water.
