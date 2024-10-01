Decades of research contributed to successful RNA therapeutic development, beginning with scientists first demonstrating mRNA delivery into living systems. Today, mRNA technologies continue to hold the spotlight in translational and clinical research. They are notable for rapid development, manufacturing, and deployment times, and hold promise to revolutionize the therapeutic field for a wide range of indications.1

Drug development challenges related to workflow quality, consistency, scalability, and flexibility, and shifting quality compliance landscapes may impede the transition from bench to bioreactor and beyond. As the first step in many workflows, in vitro transcription (IVT) has quickly emerged as an essential part of successful mRNA therapeutic manufacturing processes, optimizing and accelerating production for simple, scalable, cell-free mRNA synthesis.

Researchers aiming for safe and effective final therapeutic products must start with good manufacturing practice (cGMP)-grade raw materials that meet strict quality standards, perform consistently, and can be easily scaled up for commercial production, including IVT reagents.

For over 40 years, scientists have used RiboMax™ in vitro transcription reagents from Promega to synthesize large quantities of high-quality capped RNA in a short amount of time. The RiboMax™ in vitro transcription reagents are animal origin free and cGMP-manufactured to meet strict quality standards and improve scalability. Between custom capabilities and dependable raw materials, these IVT reagents support a wide variety of translational mRNA synthesis workflows.

