Elevate Single-Cell RNA Sequencing with Advanced Multiplexing

Scientists gain valuable insights into cellular diversity and functions, disease mechanisms, developmental processes, and drug responses by examining the transcriptome of tissues using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq). To keep up with the growing need to run more complex experiments at a lower cost per sample, researchers have turned to multiplexing.1 In this approach, cells within a sample are individually labeled with a unique molecular barcode or tag, which is typically introduced into the cell using oligo-labeled lipids or antibodies, and samples are then pooled together prior to sequencing.2 This allows scientists to process several samples together, which improves the experiment’s throughput and cost.

ScalePlex technology simplifies sample multiplexing for scRNA-seq experiments, allowing researchers to analyze more cells and samples in a single run.

To overcome these limitations, scientists need improved sample multiplexing approaches, such as the ScalePlex technology developed by Scale Biosciences. Using a novel oligo modification strategy to label cells during fixation, researchers can immediately pool samples without requiring individual washing steps, which maximizes cell recovery and saves valuable time. This streamlined workflow can process up to hundreds of samples, conditions, or timepoints simultaneously, empowering scientists to easily scale their experiments from thousands to millions of cells. Moreover, researchers can leverage this flexible and cost-effective technology to efficiently analyze precious samples and perform multi-tissue profiling.

