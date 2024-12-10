Infographic
Engineered RNA Export From Living Cells
A nondestructive approach for packaging, exporting, and delivering RNA provides a glimpse into the dynamic lives of cells.
Inspired by viral delivery systems, Michael Elowitz’s team developed a system for the nondestructive export of RNA from living cells called Controlled Output and Uptake of RNA for Interrogation, Expression, and Regulation (COURIER). The researchers used this platform to monitor changes in cell states and for cell-to-cell RNA delivery.
Designed by Ashleigh Campsall; Modified from © istock.com, epic_fail