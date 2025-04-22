Enhancing Enzymatic Assay Precision

BMG LABTECH microplate readers are equipped with Enhanced Dynamic Range technology. BMG LABTECH

Traditional enzymatic assays are often technologically limited by plate readers with narrow detection ranges that only capture either faint or intense signals, forcing researchers into laborious and repetitive experiments to measure the full spectrum of an assay.1 For some assays, such as microplate-based enzymatic or cell assays, expanding the dynamic range—the smallest and largest signal intensities that a reader is capable of measuring in a single run—is transformative.

Additionally, scientists face a high risk of signal saturation if the gain is incorrectly selected when analyzing samples that show a significant increase in signal over time, such as when performing kinetic assays. By accurately measuring both low and high fluorescence or luminescence values simultaneously, an enhanced dynamic range circumvents signal saturation and resolves each concentration from highest to lowest. This speeds up the required hands-on time and ensures that subtle changes in signal intensity are not overlooked.

BMG LABTECH's Enhanced Dynamic Range (EDR) technology provides a breakthrough innovation in biochemical assay analysis, offering unprecedented precision in the detection and quantification of signals over eight orders of magnitude. It captures an entire spectrum of signal intensities in a single experimental run, eliminating the need for repeated detection runs at different gain settings. This feature helps to streamline assay workflows and improve data reliability, ultimately saving researchers time and money.

EDR is available on several of BMG LABTECH’s readers and sets a new benchmark in assay performance, empowering scientists to accelerate the discovery and validation processes in both basic research and high-throughput drug screening.