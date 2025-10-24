Interview

Mushroom Music: Tuning into Nature’s Bioelectric Rhythms

By connecting electrodes to a living orchestra of plants and fungi, one musician transforms natural bioelectric signals into immersive soundscapes.

Written byLaura Tran, PhD
| 2 min read
Image of Tarun Nayar sitting on the ground with a modular synthesizer in his lab. There are mushrooms in the foreground.

Tarun Nayar, who uses the stage name Modern Biology, taps into the bioelectricity of the nature's living instruments.

Image credit:Michael Muita
Imagine ambling through a forest surrounded by lush foliage and spotting mushrooms along the trail. For some, it’s a typical hike. For Tarun Nayar, it’s an ensemble of untapped biological instruments. Nayar, a former biologist-turned-musician under the stage name Modern Biology, plugs into the natural world and expresses its whispers as music.

Although he is passionate about biology, having worked at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and Canada’s Michael Smith Genome Sciences Center, Nayar has been a musician all his life—formally trained in Indian classical music and joining various bands. Around 2020, he became fascinated with modular synthesizers and using biological organisms in musical compositions. He recalled, “I was taking courses during the pandemic on building simple audio circuits. Other people were making sourdough.”

Plants and mushrooms can produce sounds, which have been recorded and amplified by researchers. But Nayar captures a different aspect. He creates music by placing electrodes on plants or fungi to measure their bioelectricity, converting the resistance readings into notes and rhythms on a synthesizer. When he composes music, he noted, “It’s very in the moment. It's taking inspiration from jazz, ambient music, and Indian classical, all of which can be heavily improvised.”

Image of different mushrooms spread out on top of green foliage.

Nayar uses various plants and mushrooms to craft his music.

Hannah Paye

Much of his work involves field recordings, obtained while trekking through the Pacific Northwest rainforest to hiking to wildflowers in Banff, Canada. “This is really about feeling a connection to the natural world, remembering that the world is alive, and then expressing that.”

However, not every plant or fungus behaves as expected. He recalled once discovering a patch of amanita mushrooms on a hike on the Northern Gulf Islands in British Columbia. After returning to his car and hauling his equipment back in a wheelbarrow, he connected the electrodes—only to get no signal. Another time, he tried plugging into cedar needles but had to scrape off their waxy coating just to make a viable connection.

In addition to creating albums and performing live shows, Nayar collaborated with Instruō Specialist Synthesizers to develop the Pocket Scion, a portable device released in August 2025. It captures biofeedback data, enabling anyone to head into nature and create their own interpretations of the living world.

“We’re capturing meaningful biology, as well as allowing people to make art like this,” Nayar said. “This combination of art and science is really the way forward…I think now more than ever, the public needs to have a stake in all of this work to believe in it and continue to support science.”

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

