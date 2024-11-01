Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a powerful and ubiquitously used technique for amplifying genetic material for a multitude of research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications.1 High quality instrumentation is key to performing accurate and reliable PCR assays. The PCR machine, also referred to as a thermal cycler, is an essential laboratory benchtop device that precisely controls temperature over a period of time. Scientists seek thermal cyclers that support the various steps of the PCR workflow and enable flexibility and throughput across different applications and uses, including PCR amplification, genotyping, sequencing, cloning, and mutagenesis.

Bio-Rad’s PTC Tempo Thermal Cycler is a next-generation instrument that integrates new features and functions to improve the consistency and reliability of results. Biorad

Choosing the right thermal cycler can be a daunting task. Among the considerations are the goal of the PCR reaction, thermal performance, the number of users, sample throughput, device flexibility, automation features, and customer support. These decision points help guide scientists towards deciding on the ideal instrument to purchase according to their individual laboratory’s unique goals. However, oftentimes researchers face competing or changing needs, which can complicate selecting the ideal instrument.

As laboratories increasingly pursue interdisciplinary research, scientists seek instruments that can support a wider range of applications, with better reliability, longevity, and potential for integration into automated workflows. For example, Bio-Rad’s PTC Tempo Thermal Cycler provides a flexible, accurate, reliable, robust, and automated solution for streamlining a wide range of PCR workflows. With expanded connectivity, network drive access, secure user mode features, automation compatibility, and superior thermal performance, this instrument is modern and reliable. Its intuitive interface eases use for protocol management and its thermal gradient takes the guesswork out of assay optimization.

Learn more about the PTC Tempo Thermal Cycler.





What is the most significant bottleneck in your PCR workflows?

Submit Your Answer