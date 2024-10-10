Ivan Alcantara, a neuroscience graduate student at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease, studies appetite changes in postpartum mice and enjoys talking about his research and honing his science communication skills. He recently took first place in two elevator pitch competitions, where he described his research in three minutes or less. Alcantara described his approach to perfecting the pitch and the value of mastering the communication craft.

Ivan Alcantara placed first in two science elevator pitch competitions. Cassandra Alcantara

What makes a good elevator pitch?

Because you have limited time, focus on a single topic or question to cover, such as the role of a specific type of neuron in one setting. If possible, figure out your audience’s expertise beforehand so that you can tailor your talk to make your research relatable for them. Overall, avoid jargon and abbreviations so that your listeners focus on the interesting content rather than these nuances. Lastly, practice your talk the way you plan to deliver it so that you speak confidently.

How did you prepare for these competitions?

I focused on writing the script to be engaging by leaving out a lot of technical detail so that people outside my research area could follow it. Then I just practiced my speech until I could present it in the required timeframe and at a comfortable pace. Even presenting in lab meetings or giving seminars can help you practice the skill of public speaking.

Why is practicing an elevator pitch important?

As scientists, learning how to communicate the important and interesting aspects of your research is vital. Researchers apply for grants, and to get them, they need to make their work intriguing to potential funders. But these types of short talks will also help you when you meet people briefly, like at conferences. Being familiar with how to give people a compelling synopsis of what you do could help you land an opportunity—an interview with a potential employer, for instance.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.



