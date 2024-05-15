Mary Kay Lobo is a neuroscientist at the University of Maryland at Baltimore. She teaches lectures for the medical school and has taught courses in neuroscience for the graduate program. Mary Kay Lobo

Mary Kay Lobo I completed a short teaching course during graduate school and taught as a teaching assistant and gave a lecture as a postdoctoral researcher. As experts in our fields, we also present seminars, even as part of our hiring process, so we do have some experience communicating to an audience even if it isn’t formal teaching experience. Without a formal opportunity, though, like being a teaching assistant as a graduate student, getting teaching experience may be difficult. For instance, postdoctoral researchers can choose to teach lectures but are mostly expected to work in the lab. Having more training would have been beneficial to me, so providing an orientation to faculty with tips for teaching effectively and having resources to use for putting together courses could help us be more prepared.