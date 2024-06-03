Red-shifted dyes

Cell-derived autofluorescence is mainly found in the green light range. Use red-shifted fluorescent dyes to limit and circumvent nonspecific background fluorescence.

Focal height

Modulating the microplate reader’s focal plane based on where sample signal intensity is at its highest will ensure optimal detection. For adherent cells grown on microplates, adjust the detection focus of the plate reader to the bottom of the well.



Low-autofluorescence media

Cell culture medium components such as serum or phenol red are a source of autofluorescence. Use buffers or a low-autofluorescence medium to reduce this nonspecific background signal.

Scan options

Plate readers typically measure in the center of the well, which can be problematic when working with heterogeneously distributed adherent cells. Perform well scans that spread measurements across the whole well surface, reducing data variability.

