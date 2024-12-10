New tools for tracking changes in gene expression with spatiotemporal precision could illuminate mechanisms driving development or disease progression. Inspired by the history recorded in tree rings, researchers developed a novel technology that records transcriptional events as fluorescent tags onto elongating protein chains embedded inside cells.1

     Diagram tracking changes in gene expression
DESIGNED BY ERIN LEMIEUX
