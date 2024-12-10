Infographic
Ticker Tape Technology Records Cell History
Researchers developed a novel protein fiber that tracks transcriptional events over time in living cells. This could shine a light on gene regulation during development or after cellular perturbations.
New tools for tracking changes in gene expression with spatiotemporal precision could illuminate mechanisms driving development or disease progression. Inspired by the history recorded in tree rings, researchers developed a novel technology that records transcriptional events as fluorescent tags onto elongating protein chains embedded inside cells.1
DESIGNED BY ERIN LEMIEUX