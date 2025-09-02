Transforming CAR T-Cell Therapy Development

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have transformed cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. Modified CAR proteins equip T cells with the ability to identify and eliminate cancer cells in a targeted manner, encouraging the body to battle against cancer by redirecting its own immune cells to the frontlines. With various CAR T-cell therapies in widespread clinical use and many more in the pipeline, the need for streamlining development of novel therapies and addressing workflow bottlenecks is critical.1

Developing CAR T-cell therapies is a lengthy process, but scientists can streamline workflows from target discovery to clinical research and development with the latest reagents and platforms. © istock.com, Naeblys

CAR T-cell therapy development includes designing CAR constructs, preparing CAR T-cells, expanding engineered CAR T-cells, and performing quality control. Each step requires specific bioreagents and platforms to support reliable results. Compromise at any stage can undermine the efficacy and safety of the investigative treatment.

For example, expansion of CAR T-cells requires in vitro exposure to specific cytokines that support proliferation and maximize anti-tumor activity. Ineffective cytokines can impede expansion and downstream efficacy. Moreover, insufficient quality control testing of CAR T-cells, including purity, potency, function, and safety can lead to poor, or even dangerous, future outcomes. As such, researchers seek validated bioreagents and services to support all stages of CAR T-cell therapy development.

