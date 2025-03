Amphibians have long intrigued scientists with their metamorphosis and limb regeneration, but studying the evolution of their nervous system is challenging. Recently, researchers from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria and Columbia University developed a screening method using engineered adeno-associated viral vectors (AAVs) to track neural circuits through metamorphosis.1 This approach could aid in amphibian development studies.

Reference Jaeger ECB, et al. Dev Cell. 2024.