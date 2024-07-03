In the mid-1990s, I was a graduate student at the University of São Paulo working with EF-hand proteins, which are regulatory calcium and/or magnesium binding proteins characterized by two α-helices (E and F). I wanted to understand which amino acids in the protein’s binding site determine its affinity and specificity towards those ions.1

To explore this question, I transformed mutated EF-hand sequences into bacteria using plasmids to obtain larger plasmid amounts for my protein expression experiments.

One day, I was getting ready to purify the plasmids from the bacterial cultures. Since we did not have kits to isolate these circular bits of DNA back then, I had to prepare all the solutions in the protocol, including one that uses sodium hydroxide to break open the bacterial cells. After lysing the bacteria, I added cesium chloride (CsCl) and ethidium bromide (EtBr) to my bacterial lysates. CsCl creates a gradient that separates the plasmid DNA after high-speed centrifugation.

When my centrifugation time was up, I went to the equipment with syringes to collect the plasmid DNA from the tubes. Once I pulled the tubes out and looked for EtBr-stained DNA bands, I was surprised to see no bands.

Intrigued, I repeated the purification process, but it did not work. After confirming I didn’t miss any step in the protocol, I decided to redo my calculations for all the solutions. That’s when I realized that I had added ten times more sodium hydroxide to lyse my bacteria!

After overcoming my initial disappointment at making the mistake, I repeated the protocol with the new lysis solution and, lo and behold, I was able to obtain the plasmid DNA I needed.

This experience reinforced the importance of double-checking calculations before moving forward with an experiment. It also taught me an interesting property of sodium hydroxide, which can break down DNA molecules when used in excessive amounts.

