For scientists, the quest for knowledge never ceases. Students new to research and established researchers must continually gain information to further their educations, enhance their careers, and foster fruitful collaborations. As novel scientific discoveries constantly add to the bulk of information on a topic, exploring a new scientific field, technique, or technology can seem daunting.

ACS In Focus digital books provide scientists at any expertise level the opportunity to easily dive into a new topic area or technique. ACS Publications

When exploring a new scientific topic, researchers are often faced with two options: digging through the basic material found within textbooks or piecing together information from niche scientific publications. Textbooks often provide overviews that are too broad for someone looking to meaningfully dive into a topic. Peer-reviewed journal articles deliver more up-to-date information, but focus on very narrow areas of research and are often overly technical. Many journal articles also do not provide a solid background for the topic at hand.

From brushing up on the basics of a scientific field to learning a new skillset for an interdisciplinary collaboration, scientists often need high-quality, accessible information in a convenient format. For example, ACS In Focus digital books are fitting primers for numerous scientific topics. More in depth than undergraduate textbooks but more approachable than scholarly articles, resources such as these get graduate students and seasoned scientists up to speed on emerging topics and techniques in a matter of hours. Scientists can access ACS In Focus digital books online or offline, utilizing convenient e-reader features for easy navigation and information-gathering, such as pop-up glossaries, expert video interviews, and related content links.

ACS In Focus digital books offer a solid middle ground, providing robust yet straightforward content for those seeking new knowledge for the sake of formal education, life-long learning, or to push their research into new avenues.

