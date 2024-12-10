Oded Rechavi, a molecular biologist at Tel Aviv University, studies the mysteries of memory in Caenorhabditis elegans. When he isn’t delving into the worm’s brain machinery, he taps into another kind of network: social media. With a flourish of keystrokes, Rechavi shares scientific research and jokes about academia with a global audience through social media (his preferred platform is X). By bringing much-needed levity to a serious field, he highlights the importance of humor and accessibility in science communication.

Oded Rechavi, a molecular biologist at Tel Aviv University, enjoys sharing new neuroscience research and memes about academia on social media. Chen Gallili

What are the advantages of using social media as a researcher?

We want our science to be known, so we put ourselves out there on social media. Although it’s not conducive to proper scientific discussions, it’s still a very good way to explore science by reaching large groups of scientists from different fields and nonscientists. Even when we post a preprint, it can get traction. It’s impressive how far you can extend your reach. Most of my followers on social media are scientists, and the scientific community on X has been great. I have been lucky to see a few projects materialize through connections made on this platform.

What factors do you consider when posting on social media?

Social media is a platform where no one can hear you whisper. You have to shout. Like scientific conferences, social media complements sharing ideas and connecting with others. Normally, these interactions are confined to specific fields, but on X, you can't target a particular audience. You must be aware of other people and make sure your ideas are understood and hopefully, the work triggers their interest. I hope that something good will come out of sharing these posts, like new and unexpected ideas. Not only do I share new science and papers, but I also include jokes about academia when I come across a funny video or photo. These posts are meant to be lighthearted and offer a glimpse into the life of researchers and the publishing process.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.