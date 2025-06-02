A Scientific Conference to End All Conferences

Picture a scientific conference, a staple of scientific culture. Drab gray walls, tightly-timed scheduled talks, and a serious vibe spring to mind for most. To break the mold, colleagues and longtime friends Oded Rechavi, a molecular biologist at Tel Aviv University, and Itai Yanai, a systems biologist at New York University, set out to redefine scientific meetings.

In 2020, Rechavi channeled his passion for science into hosting the Woodstock of Biology, an informal in-person gathering of the science Twitter (now X) community, featuring two-slide presentations to encourage engaging storytelling of new research. Yanai, meanwhile, co-hosts the Night Science podcast, which explores the creative process behind scientific discovery. While attending a concert together, the two had an idea: What if a scientific meeting felt more like a music festival instead?

Yanai, Rechavi, and their colleagues organized Woodstock Night Science to celebrate science and reimagine conferences as spaces that spark fresh, creative ideas. Lothar Zhou

The event comes to life on June 10, as scientists will gather in Prague for their reimagined conference: Woodstock Night Science. “This is a celebration of the science that we know and the science that we love,” said Yanai. While many might think that science is not like art, Yanai argues, “Science is super artistic, passionate, and joyful.”

Attendees can expect a vibrant mix of serious research and playful energy. Scientists will take the stage with a chosen musical intro, infusing a personal touch into their presentations. “In current meetings, you’re supposed to follow a particular format and not show yourself,” said Rechavi. “We want people to bring themselves—something out of their personality—into their talks in meetings.”

Spanning five Prague venues, the event culminates in a scenic train ride with talks onboard, leading attendees to a festival-style retreat in the Bohemian woods. At its core, the conference celebrates the dichotomy of science: the “night science,” where ideas are born, and “day science,” where the ideas are rigorously tested and refined.

As attendees connect with colleagues and dive into creative exercises, Yanai emphasized one guaranteed outcome: inspiration. “People have always used the summer to get new ideas, so I can think of no better place than Prague to get the creative juices flowing.”