Streamlining Microbial Quality Control Testing

Microbes can contaminate pharmacological products during the manufacturing process, compromising efficacy and safety. Microbial quality control (QC) is a critical part of pharmaceutical manufacturing and is mandated by regulatory agencies around the world. Scientists use control samples to quantify detected microbial content and verify QC testing accuracy. Creating and maintaining these controls is typically complicated and laborious, requiring multi-step protocols and extensive laboratory set-ups. However, innovative cryopreservation technology by ATCC enables precisely quantitated microbial control material for ease-of-use, convenience in storage, and time-savings to ease this burden and streamline microbial QC testing.

Modified from ATCC; Designed by AnnaMaria Vasco

