Streamlining Microbial Quality Control Testing

New innovations provide scientists with easy access to robust and accurate control samples for quality control applications.

ATCC
Microbes can contaminate pharmacological products during the manufacturing process, compromising efficacy and safety. Microbial quality control (QC) is a critical part of pharmaceutical manufacturing and is mandated by regulatory agencies around the world. Scientists use control samples to quantify detected microbial content and verify QC testing accuracy. Creating and maintaining these controls is typically complicated and laborious, requiring multi-step protocols and extensive laboratory set-ups. However, innovative cryopreservation technology by ATCC enables precisely quantitated microbial control material for ease-of-use, convenience in storage, and time-savings to ease this burden and streamline microbial QC testing.

Preparing controls for quality control assays can be labor-intensive, but the MicroQuant workflow streamlines a multi-step process involving plating and culturing into just two. All researchers need to do is remove the vials from storage and rehydrate the pellets for one minute using the low or high CFU kit.

