Seeing and Sorting with Confidence

Conventional cell sorting results are often represented as dot plots, with each dot representing the total fluorescence of a marker associated to an individual cell or particle. Researchers can identify certain cell characteristics by analyzing these graphs, but cellular identity can be difficult to glean without additional costly and time-consuming experimental investigation and validation. Pairing sorting and real-time imaging using BD CellView™ lmage Technology allows scientists to visually inspect target cells and the distribution of their fluorescence marker as cells are being interrogated, enabling novel gating strategies and sorting based on image features and capturing detailed information about cells that was previously hidden in traditional experiments.

Modified from © istock.com, ttsz; Illustrated by AnnaMaria Vasco

