Improving Urine Nucleic Acid Target Stability

Urine sampling is a simple, non-invasive way to assess various human health parameters. As a waste product of metabolism, urine carries a wide range of molecular signatures that enable tracking of health and disease. It is also a rich source of cellular material from exfoliated urinary tract cells and blood that is filtered through the kidneys.

Among this material is DNA released during the natural breakdown of cells through apoptosis or necrosis. Urinary cell-free DNA (cfDNA) is a valuable source of nucleic acids for developing non-invasive tests. For example, stabilized cfDNA is amenable to quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) and droplet digital polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR) analyses for clinically relevant research related to the diagnostic and prognostic value of circulating fetal and tumor DNA.

However, one of the major impediments that researchers face when analyzing urinary cfDNA is its characteristic instability during room temperature sample processing, transport, and storage. As a result, scientists seek novel, straightforward solutions for stabilizing urinary nucleic acids to improve sample quality, diagnostic test development, and data reliability.

