Infographic

Unlock Greater Insights from Blood Samples

Choosing a blood collection tube that maintains sample integrity is crucial for researchers examining the plasma proteome.

The plasma proteome is a rich source of potential biomarkers for diseases, such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. To assess these proteins, scientists commonly draw whole blood samples into ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) blood collection tubes (BCTs). However, the integrity of samples collected in these tubes often suffers during the collection, transportation, and processing stages. Novel BCTs can now maintain the draw-time concentrations of plasma proteins and minimize the interference of contaminating proteins released through ex vivo hemolysis and platelet activation.

The differences between using a typical EDTA blood collection tube (BCT) and the Protein Plus BCT for plasma protein analysis.


