Jie Sun is a professor of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. In their latest work, Sun’s research team identified genetic and pharmacologic pathways that attenuate severe flu or COVID-19 infection and reduce blood glucose levels that spike after viral pneumonia.

In this episode, Deanna MacNeil spoke with Sun to learn more about his philosophy of science, which prioritizes physiologically relevant models of infection to tackle real-world clinical needs with research.

jie sun Jie Sun, PhD

University of Virginia School of Medicine



Science Philosophy in a Flash focuses on the people behind the science. This podcast highlights researchers’ unique outlooks on what motivates their pursuit of science and what it means to be a scientist.