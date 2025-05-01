Infographic

Building a Tongue Cancer Organoid Library

Tongue organoids help researchers identify chemoresistance drivers in tongue cancer to develop effective treatments.

Laura Tran, PhD
Laura Tran, PhD
| 1 min read

Although tongue cancer can be treated with surgery or chemotherapy, relapses after chemotherapy are high. Studying chemoresistance in cancer cell lines is challenging, so researchers at the Institute of Science Tokyo created a tongue cancer organoid (TCO) library from patient samples as a resource for comparative analysis to identify characteristics linked to chemoresistance.1

Image of tongue cancer organoids derived from a diverse pool of patients. Researchers assessed these organoids for oral cancer markers and gene expression. They also determined the chemotherapy resistance differences between the organoid samples.


modified from © istock.com, Nik01ay, Vivali, artbesouro, Real Vector, Anadmist

  1. Sase M, et al. Dev Cell. 2025;60(3):396-413.e6.