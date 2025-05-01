Building a Tongue Cancer Organoid Library

Although tongue cancer can be treated with surgery or chemotherapy, relapses after chemotherapy are high. Studying chemoresistance in cancer cell lines is challenging, so researchers at the Institute of Science Tokyo created a tongue cancer organoid (TCO) library from patient samples as a resource for comparative analysis to identify characteristics linked to chemoresistance.1

