Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.

June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

Read This Issue
In This Issue

Article

How Do Some Bacteria Survive Ionizing Radiation?

Article

Using Microplates to Measure Microbial Growth

Sponsored Article

Neurocomics Bring Science to Life Through Visual Storytelling

Interview

Streamlining Microbial Quality Control Testing

Sponsored Infographic

What are the Risks and Benefits of a Cold Plunge?

News

A Scientific Conference to End All Conferences

Article

Seeing and Sorting with Confidence

Sponsored Infographic

A Moment of Distraction Caused Cellular Destruction

Article