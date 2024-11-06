The first fraction expelled during urination, called first-void urine (FVU), harbors high biomarker concentrations for diagnostic and disease monitoring applications. Recently, FVU has garnered research interest as a critical component in cancer diagnostic test development, particularly in the liquid biopsy field.
- The different types of biomarkers that are present and detectable in FVU
- The challenges and solutions for collecting FVU for diagnostic tests
- How to preserve FVU analytes such as cell-free DNA for cancer liquid biopsy test development