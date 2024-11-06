The first fraction expelled during urination, called first-void urine (FVU), harbors high biomarker concentrations for diagnostic and disease monitoring applications. Recently, FVU has garnered research interest as a critical component in cancer diagnostic test development, particularly in the liquid biopsy field.

Download this article from DNA Genotek™ to learn about

The different types of biomarkers that are present and detectable in FVU

The challenges and solutions for collecting FVU for diagnostic tests

How to preserve FVU analytes such as cell-free DNA for cancer liquid biopsy test development