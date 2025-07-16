Advances in Automated RNA Library Preparation

RNA library preparation can make or break whole transcriptome sequencing data acquisition. Speed, sensitivity, and scalability are key workflow considerations, but researchers often face bottlenecks that affect downstream efficiency and reliability. Advances in automation can streamline whole transcriptome sequencing RNA library preparation even for low input and degraded samples.

Download this article to explore how automated liquid handling takes RNA library prep to the next level thanks to the latest technology that prioritizes high throughput and reliability.