Conceptual image of automated liquid handling showing multiple pipette tips dispensing blue fluid into a multi-well dish.
Article

Advances in Automated RNA Library Preparation

Whole transcriptome sequencing RNA library preparation gets a boost from the latest automated liquid handling technology.

Share

RNA library preparation can make or break whole transcriptome sequencing data acquisition. Speed, sensitivity, and scalability are key workflow considerations, but researchers often face bottlenecks that affect downstream efficiency and reliability. Advances in automation can streamline whole transcriptome sequencing RNA library preparation even for low input and degraded samples.

Download this article to explore how automated liquid handling takes RNA library prep to the next level thanks to the latest technology that prioritizes high throughput and reliability.

Sponsored by

  • Eppendorf logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, mashuk

July Digest 2025
July 2025, Issue 1

What Causes an Earworm?

Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Genome Modeling and Design: From the Molecular to Genome Scale

Genome Modeling and Design: From the Molecular to Genome Scale

Twist Bio&nbsp;
Screening 3D Brain Cell Cultures for Drug Discovery

Screening 3D Brain Cell Cultures for Drug Discovery

DNA and pills, conceptual illustration of the relationship between genetics and therapeutic development

Multiplexing PCR Technologies for Biopharmaceutical Research

Thermo Fisher Logo
Discover how to streamline tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte production.

Producing Tumor-infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapeutics

cytiva logo

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Sino Biological Sets New Industry Standard with ProPure Endotoxin-Free Proteins made in the USA

sartorius-logo

Introducing the iQue 5 HTS Platform: Empowering Scientists  with Unbeatable Speed and Flexibility for High Throughput Screening by Cytometry

parse_logo

Vanderbilt Selects Parse Biosciences GigaLab to Generate Atlas of Early Neutralizing Antibodies to Measles, Mumps, and Rubella

shiftbioscience

Shift Bioscience proposes improved ranking system for virtual cell models to accelerate gene target discovery