March 18-19, 2025

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET

Cutting-edge research and innovations are transforming the cancer landscape. From genome editing to nanotechnologies, scientists across disciplines continue to push the envelope of oncology breakthroughs, leading to translational diagnostic discoveries and treatment advances.

In this two-day symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will highlight basic, preclinical, and clinical cancer research involving new diagnostics and therapeutics.

Topics to be covered

Cell-based therapeutic engineering with new biomaterials

How genetic variation shapes normal physiology and cancer

Using prime and base editing technologies to investigate cancer mutations

Therapeutic applications of epigenetic regulation in cancer biology

Computational approaches that dissect therapeutic resistance and susceptibility

Full speaker schedule will be available soon!



Francisco Sánchez-Rivera, PhD

Eisen & Chang Career Development Assistant Professor, Biology

Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research

Massachusetts Institute of Technology



David Liu, MD, MPH

Assistant Professor, Medicine

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School

Associate Member, Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT



Omid Veiseh, PhD

Professor, Bioengineering

CPRIT Scholar in Cancer Research

Director, Rice Biotech Launch Pad

Rice University



Lei (Stanley) Qi, PhD

Associate Professor, Bioengineering

Stanford University

