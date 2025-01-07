LIVE Symposium
March 18-19, 2025
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET
Cutting-edge research and innovations are transforming the cancer landscape. From genome editing to nanotechnologies, scientists across disciplines continue to push the envelope of oncology breakthroughs, leading to translational diagnostic discoveries and treatment advances.
In this two-day symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will highlight basic, preclinical, and clinical cancer research involving new diagnostics and therapeutics.
Topics to be covered
- Cell-based therapeutic engineering with new biomaterials
- How genetic variation shapes normal physiology and cancer
- Using prime and base editing technologies to investigate cancer mutations
- Therapeutic applications of epigenetic regulation in cancer biology
- Computational approaches that dissect therapeutic resistance and susceptibility
Full speaker schedule will be available soon!
Francisco Sánchez-Rivera, PhD
David Liu, MD, MPH
Omid Veiseh, PhD
Lei (Stanley) Qi, PhD
