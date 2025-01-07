 LIVE Symposium

March 18-19, 2025
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET

Cutting-edge research and innovations are transforming the cancer landscape. From genome editing to nanotechnologies, scientists across disciplines continue to push the envelope of oncology breakthroughs, leading to translational diagnostic discoveries and treatment advances.

In this two-day symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will highlight basic, preclinical, and clinical cancer research involving new diagnostics and therapeutics.

Topics to be covered 

  • Cell-based therapeutic engineering with new biomaterials
  • How genetic variation shapes normal physiology and cancer
  • Using prime and base editing technologies to investigate cancer mutations
  • Therapeutic applications of epigenetic regulation in cancer biology
  • Computational approaches that dissect therapeutic resistance and susceptibility

Full speaker schedule will be available soon!

Francisco Sánchez-Rivera, PhD

Francisco Sánchez-Rivera, PhD
Eisen & Chang Career Development Assistant Professor, Biology
Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research
Massachusetts Institute of Technology 

David Liu

David Liu, MD, MPH
Assistant Professor, Medicine
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School
Associate Member, Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT

Omid

Omid Veiseh, PhD
Professor, Bioengineering
CPRIT Scholar in Cancer Research
Director, Rice Biotech Launch Pad
Rice University

Headshot

Lei (Stanley) Qi, PhD
Associate Professor, Bioengineering
Stanford University

Platinum Sponsor

 Biomodal


Gold Sponsors

Epicypher Bio-Rad

Silver Sponsors

SinoBiological  biotium

BD Cellecta