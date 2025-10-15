Santhosh Girirajan wears glasses and a light-colored shirt in a headshot taken outside.

Santhosh Girirajan, PhD

Santhosh Girirajan is the T. Ming Chu Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Professor of Genomics at Penn State. The Girirajan Laboratory is interested in untangling the genetic and phenotypic heterogeneity associated with neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorders, schizophrenia, epilepsy, and intellectual disability. There is extensive genetic heterogeneity (i.e. more than one gene or genomic region implicated) for neurodevelopmental disorders, suggesting a larger genetic target. Even among individuals carrying the same genetic variant, significant phenotypic heterogeneity (difference in the clinical presentation) has been documented. This has posed considerable challenges in understanding the role of discovered genetic variants in terms of disease causation, diagnosis, and interpretation for management and treatment. The function of these variants in the etiology and pathogenesis of neurodevelopmental disorders is unknown. Our research incorporates high-throughput genomic techniques including array comparative genomic hybridization, genome and transcriptome sequencing, computational approaches, and model organisms to understand the genetic basis of human complex disease.

