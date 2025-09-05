Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies
Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

In this webinar, Scott Kelsey, Kevin Grady, and Ming-I Huang will highlight how angiogenesis and vascularized in vitro models accelerate drug development.

Wednesday, October 1st, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Drug discovery requires experimental systems that more accurately capture the complexity of human tissues. However, animal models and conventional cell culture approaches often lack the physiological relevance needed for drug screening and translational success. New approach methodologies (NAMs) enable the development of predictive, biologically relevant in vitro models that incorporate features, such as vascularization, and replicate key processes, including angiogenesis.

In this webinar brought to you by Lonza, Scott Kelsey and Kevin Grady, in collaboration with Ming-I Huang from Aracari Biosciences, will demonstrate how primary human cells and optimized media serve as building blocks for advanced in vitro models, including vascularized organ and tumor chips.

Topics to be covered

  • Using primary cells for enhanced drug screening and testing
  • Building biologically relevant and predictive models by leveraging co-cultures of primary cells
  • The importance and implementation of vascularization in 3D models
Scott Kelsey

Scott Kelsey
Senior Technical Support Specialist, R&D
Lonza

Kevin Grady
Kevin Grady
Associate Director, Marketing Strategy
Lonza
Ming-I Huang

Ming-I Huang
Chief Executive Officer
Aracari Biosciences

Sponsored by

  • Lonza

Lonza
