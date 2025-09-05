Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, October 1st, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Drug discovery requires experimental systems that more accurately capture the complexity of human tissues. However, animal models and conventional cell culture approaches often lack the physiological relevance needed for drug screening and translational success. New approach methodologies (NAMs) enable the development of predictive, biologically relevant in vitro models that incorporate features, such as vascularization, and replicate key processes, including angiogenesis.

In this webinar brought to you by Lonza, Scott Kelsey and Kevin Grady, in collaboration with Ming-I Huang from Aracari Biosciences, will demonstrate how primary human cells and optimized media serve as building blocks for advanced in vitro models, including vascularized organ and tumor chips.

Topics to be covered

Using primary cells for enhanced drug screening and testing

Building biologically relevant and predictive models by leveraging co-cultures of primary cells

The importance and implementation of vascularization in 3D models



Scott Kelsey

Senior Technical Support Specialist, R&D

Lonza

Kevin Grady

Associate Director, Marketing Strategy

Lonza